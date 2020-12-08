Photo : CBS

As Hannibal Heads long for another serving of Bryan Fuller’s tasty corpse, CBS is hoping the stench of slaughtered lambs will draw them over to their side of the fence. There, fans of Thomas Harris’ infamous cannibal will find his primary antagonist, Clarice Starling, though perhaps not as they remember her. Rebecca Breeds, the Australian actor best known for Pretty Little Liars, will step in for Jodie Foster in the network’s new sequel series, which picks up a year after the events of The Silence Of The Lambs.

The Silence Of The Lambs, published in 1988 before being turned into an iconic 1991 thriller, followed the young FBI trainee as she encountered infamous man-eater Hannibal Lecter in an effort to locate another serial killer, Buffalo Bill. Clarice, described as “a deep dive into the untold personal story” of the title character, finds her older and wiser in the dregs of Washington D.C. “ Brilliant and vulnerable, Clarice’s bravery gives her an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her,” reads a synopsis . “ However, her complex psychological makeup that comes from a challenging childhood empowers her to begin to find her voice while working in a man’s world, as well as escape the family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life.”

Today, CBS shared a short teaser for the series. “What do you do with all of your rage?” an ominous voice intones as a dead body is pulled from a ravine. Check it out below.

Clarice was developed by executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet, and co-stars Kal Penn, Lucca de Oliveira, and Devyn Tyler. Michael Cudlitz, recently of The Walking Dead, steps into the role of Deputy Assistant Attorney General Paul Krendler. Let’s hope he makes good use of that brain of his, what with what we know of his fate in Harris’ official sequel to Silence Of The Lambs.

Clarice will debut on CBS on Thursday, February 11 at 10 p.m. ET following the conclusion of Star Trek: Discovery.