What could Trump possibly have written in his farewell note to Biden?

Photo : Alex Wong ( Getty Images )

Donald Trump is already far from Washington, D.C., where Joe Biden is set to be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, but he’s reportedly left one final surprise for his successor. No, it’s not an “unpleasant mess” in the toilet, but, according to the New York Times and Washington Post, a note that we imagine is filled with tender words of encouragement. Just kidding, it’s probably some word salad about he won, actually, and some gobbledygook about windmills causing cancer.

But while whatever he wrote is bound to be funnier than anything we could imagine, t he online masses have nevertheless sought to conjure up some of pop culture’s most unhinged notes from The Simpsons, Kids In The Hall, Sex And The City, and others to help reflect the cuckoo clock clanging around in Trump’s head.

The swiftness with which the bits dropped serve as an illustration of just how well-honed our culture’s penchant for m emefication has become over the past four years, nearly every day of which offered us some mind-bending new bit of anguished absurdity to riff upon. We’re all old hands at this now.

Consider these bits a sendoff of sorts, one last gasp of laughter to bid adieu to four miserable years. In the words of our outgoing president, “Bye-bye.”

