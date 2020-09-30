Photo : Netflix

After spending all day yawning through Zoom meetings, it feels good to take a load off, fire up Netflix, and watch some famous people be sad about COVID-19 over Zoom. That’s the thinking, at least, behind Social Distance, a new anthology series from Netflix that was conceived, cast, and filmed remotely in the months since the Bad Germ consumed our lives. Today, the streamer shared the series’ first trailer.

Orange Is The New Black veteran Hilary Weisman Graham created the anthology, which is comprised of eight 20-minute segments that explore different aspects of quarantine life. There’s stories about romance, sickness, race, weed, gaming, and social media, among other topics. S ome explore the claustrophobic intimacy of locking down with a partner, while others dig into the despair of one’s human connection unfolding entirely online. There’s probably a joke about sourdough starters.

Luke Cage’s Mike Colter and The Office’s Oscar Nunez lead the cast, as does real-life married couple Dylan Baker and Becky Ann Baker. Guillermo Diaz, Okieriete Onaodowan, Danielle Brooks, and Max Jenkins round out the cast.



Check out the trailer below:

Here’s a syno psis:

S et in the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Social Distance is an eight-part anthology series that showcases the power of the human spirit in the face of uncertainty and isolation. Each standalone episode is told through a virtual lens and captures the unique emotional experience of being forced apart by circumstance and having no choice but to communicate remotely and rely on technology to maintain any sense of connection. Through these varied and deeply human stories, Social Distance aims to provide some much-needed catharsis during a tumultuous time while also capturing a snapshot of this singular moment in history.

Social Distance joins your quarantine on October 15.