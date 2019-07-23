Photo: Michael Tran (Getty Images)

At San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, Marvel announced that Mahershala Ali will be starring in a new Blade movie, which is the kind of news story that pretty much everybody can get on board with—Mahershala Ali is great, Blade is great, what’s not to like? Actually, one person who would be forgiven for not liking the news is Wesley Snipes, who starred as the eponymous vampire-hunting vampire in Marvel’s original Blade trilogy and has periodically reminded everyone that he wouldn’t be opposed to doing some more Blade movies if anyone were to ask. Luckily, though, there’s nothing to worry about here, because Snipes is apparently fine with Ali taking his place as the Daywalker.

In a statement given to ComicBook.com (via Deadline), Snipes said that everyone “losing their minds right now” needs to “chillaaxx” about the news, adding that, while it was a surprise to him, “it’s ALL GOOD.” He also noted that he’s a fan of the MCU and is excited to see what Ali does with Blade, along with a message of thanks to his “loyal fans” for the “incredible outpouring of love.” Deadline also points out that Snipes tweeted about the news today with a clip from his original movies about how “some motherfuckers are always trying to ice skate uphill.”

Advertisement

You can probably interpret that however you want, but one thing is undeniable: Wesley Snipes’ Blade was cool as hell.