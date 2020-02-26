I Am Not Okay With This hit Netflix today, but if you’re still on the fence about giving it your full attention—or you, a strange /blissful cave-person, have not yet committed to a Netflix subscription—the first seven minutes of the coming-of-age series are now available to watch for free. “Dear Diary, go fuck yourself” is the first thing we hear—a voiceover from Sydney, played by Sophia Lillis. The first thing we see is Sydney, walking down the street in the dark, her dress and skin covered in blood. Maybe it’s no coincidence that the image is evocative of Carrie, given that Lillis is best known for her role in It and its recent sequel.

The first seven minutes introduce us to Sydney, a self-described “boring 17-year-old white girl” who lives in Pennsylvania and is the furthest thing from special. That obviously can’t be the case, as evidenced by the first shot of the series, which is based on Charles Forsman’s graphic novel of the same name. I Am Not Okay With This comes from the producers of Stranger Things and Jonathan Entwistle, creator and executive producer of another coming-of-age Netflix series—The End Of The F***ing World. Lillis’ It co-star Wyatt Oleff also stars in the new series, which is streaming now. Here’s the official synopsis:

I Am Not Okay With This is an irreverent origin story that follows a teenage girl who’s navigating the trials and tribulations of high school, all while dealing with the complexities of her family, her budding sexuality, and mysterious superpowers just beginning to awaken deep within her. From director/EP of The End of the F***ing World Jonathan Entwistle and the producers of Stranger Things comes a new series based on the Charles Forsman graphic novel.