The Billion Surprise Toys (BST) video of “Johny Johny Yes Papa” is a uniquely horrifying creation. Though it seems to have been wiped from the internet except in small, memed-up instances and BST-approved variations, it lingers on in cultural memory like a half-remembered nightmare. Set to the melody of the parent-destroying “Baby Shark,” CG homunculi in the shape of a mustachioed father and his large-headed child Johny dance around and sing about eating forbidden treats and the importance of never telling lies.

Returning to the scene of their original crime, BST has decided to unleash another mind-rending video upon the world. This one, called “Sick Song,” lives up to its name by promising to turn your stomach with a delirious series of sounds and images telling the story of another enormous toddler and her visit to the doctor.



After the (basically normally-proportioned) mustache dad asks Johny where his sister is, we’re greeted with a close-up shot of Dolly lying in bed, planetoid-shaped face flushed an angry red and a white compress stuck to her forehead. She emits a cross between an anguished moan and gurgle, like an animal hit by a car crawling off to die in a ditch, in her agony. Sing-asking about her symptoms, “Daddy” decides to bring his ungodly spawn to the doctor to check on her fever.



A consummate professional, the doctor hides the natural shock that must accompany seeing Dolly and her swaying bobble-head darken her clinic’s door and assesses her fevered patient with a rictus smile glued to her shiny face. The song continues throughout the rest, a hypnotic, repetitive instrumental vamping constantly as awkward verses about temperatures and medicines are sung by Dolly and the eerily-smiling adults who fill her brightly colored plastic hellworld. Thankfully, it eventually ends, Dolly returning home armed with a pharmacy’s worth of adult-sized pills and instructions to drink fluids and never play in the rain. She spots another top-heavy refugee from the inferno sitting with their grandpa in the waiting room on the way out and they wave at each other in some untranslatable expression of demonic solidarity.



We may need to wait a lot longer until Taika Waititi gets to make his live-action version of Akira, but at least we now have a surprising new interpretation of one of its most famous, giant head-featuring scenes rendered in part by the masters of terror over at BST.



