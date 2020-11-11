Screenshot : Sony

Of the (very small number of) exclusive titles available for the PlayStation 5 as it launches this week, few have garnered more interest than the remake of From Software’s Demon’s Souls. As the spark that lit the raging bonfire that became the Dark Souls franchise, Demon’s has always been a bit of an odd duck, locked away in mild obscurity on the PlayStation 3 as the games it spawned became international hits. Now it’s getting the full prestige treatment at last, with its rotting castles and spider-filled mines welcoming the PlayStation faithful to the next generation of gaming as the console lands in people’s hands over the next few days.

Advertisement

Which seems like as good a time as any for us here at The A.V Club to take a similar bold leap forward, i.e., getting on board a trend that’s been going steady, and dominating the hobby, for the better part of the last decade. Hence the launch today of the official A.V. Club Twitch channel, where we’ll be providing weekly doses of new games, old favorites, and hopefully insightful commentary about the state of the hobby, while also trying not to completely embarrass ourselves by getting totally murdered by World 1-1 scrubs. We’ll be kicking the channel off today at 2 p.m. Central, with a run through the opening areas of Demon’s, showing off what is likely to be a combination of hideous deaths, technical issues, and general expletives at getting poked with spears by a bunch of ugly, shield-wielding slimes. You can find our (currently very sparse) channel here; please feel free to do all those things Twitch streamers are constantly yelling for their viewers to do. (Note: We promise not to ring a bell or fire off an airhorn or pop confetti or etc. every time someone subscribes.)