Technological innovation moves so fast that the future is always pregnant with possibility. Consider Foone Turing, a visionary programmer who apparently looks at the world around them and sees not just objects meant to be used as designed, but as potential vessels for playing Doom.

Earlier this week (notably enough, on Labor Day), Foone took to Twitter to show off the birth of their new project: Pregnancy Test Doom. They say an earlier conception of the game was only video, but now, triumphing over all obstacles and probably common sense, Doom has been made playable on a test stick’s tiny screen. Sure, it isn’t necessarily ideal to fight through Doom’s demon-infested moon bases and the bowels of hell on “a 128x32 pixel monochrome display,” but the fact that we now know it’s possible to do so is ... well, it’s something that’s been done.



Now that the foundations are in place, we hope Foone continues to work on Pregnancy Test Doom, finding new ways to take advantage of the unique casing and input methods of the video game console they’ve created. Sure, we’re impressed that they found a way to turn the test into a Doom machine, but the project won’t truly be complete until players can fight off swarms of imps and cacodemons by tactically pissing right on their evil heads.

Incredibly, Foone has already begun thinking about how to pull off the first steps toward making this a reality.



