Photo: Fathom Events

If you can’t hear the opening banjo line from “The Rainbow Connection” without getting a little misty-eyed—welcome. Most of us here at The A.V. Club have a deep personal connection to the Muppets and The Muppet Movie, and so we jumped on the opportunity to give away five pairs of tickets for the movie’s upcoming 40th anniversary theatrical screenings on July 25 and July 30.

All you have to do to enter is email us at avcontests@theonion.com with the subject line “Movin’ Right Along” by 1pm CT today, Wednesday, July 24—that’s one hour from now!—with the following information:

Your first and last name



Preferred email address



Cell phone number (for delivering tickets by QR code; don’t worry, no one will call you)



a first and second choice for the date and theater (AMC and Regal locations only, sorry) where you’d like to see the film from listings on the Fathom website.



We’ll pull winners and notify them by email this afternoon. You can find more information about Fathom Events and its upcoming screenings at this link.