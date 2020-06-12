Welp, Wonder Woman 1984 just got bumped back 6 weeks, too

A lot of very expensive dominoes are starting to totter and potentially topple this evening, as Warner Bros. announced a couple of late-Friday, “nothing to see here” shifts to its summer and fall movie schedule—such as it is. Hot on the news that Christopher Nolan’s Tenet will no longer be hitting its much-touted July 17 release date, Deadline is reporting that the studios’ next big tentpole, superhero sequel Wonder Woman 1984, is also getting a bump.
In this case, it’s not a mere two week movement, either, but six, as the Patty Jenkins-directed period piece makes its way from August 14 to October 2. The idea, presumably, is to extend the long-running “Well, let’s wait and see” approach that’s marked most of the big studios’ reactions to the COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent theatrical shutdowns. (Give or take a digital release of Scoob! or Trolls: World Tour.) Meanwhile, the next big acid test will be over at Disney; Mulan is currently aimed at a July 24 release, which makes it the biggest “first” movie to hypothetically come out after the theater closures lift (give or take a Russell Crowe movie here or there).
Wonder Woman 1984 stars a returning Gal Gadot, plus Kristen Wiig and Chris Pine, who’s playing some sort of Handsome Ghost. It’s coming out on October 2, 2020, unless it don’t.