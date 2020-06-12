Welp, Wonder Woman 1984 just got bumped back 6 weeks, too

Photo : Warner Bros.

A lot of very expensive dominoes are starting to totter and potentially topple this evening, as Warner Bros. announced a couple of late-Friday, “nothing to see here” shifts to its summer and fall movie schedule —such as it is. Hot on the news that Christopher Nolan’s Tenet will no longer be hitting its much-touted July 17 release date, Deadline is reporting that the studios’ next big tentpole, superhero sequel Wonder Woman 1984, is also getting a bump.

In this case, it’s not a mere two week movement, either, but six, as the Patty Jenkins -directed period piece makes its way from August 14 to October 2. The idea, presumably, is to extend the long-running “Well, let’s wait and see” approach that’s marked most of the big studios’ reactions to the COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent theatrical shutdowns. (Give or take a digital release of Scoob! or Trolls: World Tour.) Meanwhile, the next big acid test will be over at Disney; Mulan is currently aimed at a July 24 release, which makes it the biggest “first” movie to hypothetically come out after the theater closures lift (give or take a Russell Crowe movie here or there).

Wonder Woman 1984 stars a returning Gal Gadot, plus Kristen Wiig and Chris Pine, who’s playing some sort of Handsome Ghost. It’s coming out on October 2, 2020, unless it don’t.