Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
ShopSubscribe
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Well, would you look at that: Tweeting the same stuff as Trump gets you suspended

Andrew Paul
Filed to:Twitter
TwitterDonald TrumpFree Speech
4
Save
Illustration for article titled Well, would you look at that: Tweeting the same stuff as Trump gets you suspended
Photo: Mark Wilson (Getty Images)

Every day, Twitter suspends or bans accounts due to all manner of violations, from harassment to threat of physical violence to hate speech. Donald Trump has repeatedly engaged in all three, but—for some strange reason—hasn’t suffered nearly any of the same repercussions. Well, earlier this week, someone on Twitter decided to try out a little experiment: Would Twitter suspend the average user for saying the same threatening, vaguely violent shit as our president? And surprise of surprises: Yes, they would.

Advertisement

@SuspendThePres’ post of Trump’s when the looting starts, the shooting starts” missive from a few days back earned the account a 12-hour suspension and a mandate to delete the offending tweet. Trump, meanwhile, merely saw a “public interest” warning label slapped on his eloquent ode to fascistic street justice, itself a huge step for the social media platform. The tweet remained on the site, though. 

Advertisement

The man behind @SuspendThePres himself went on to mention that it’s another argument entirely as to whether or not “public interest” includes the President of the United States tacitly endorsing violence, and that his experiment was mainly to highlight most social media platforms’ chronically inconsistent moderation methods.

Maybe someone should set up a SuspendThePres Snapchat account next, just to really test out this scientific study.

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com

Advertisement
Andrew Paul

Andrew Paul is a contributing writer with work recently featured by NBC Think, GQ, Slate, Rolling Stone, and McSweeney's Internet Tendency. He writes the newsletter, (((Echo Chamber))).

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

Losers argue over who sucks more

Run The Jewels, HAIM, and 15 more albums we can’t wait to hear in June

Wild Things gave us twists, Kevin Bacon’s wang, and a threesome of sequels

Spanish penis candle mogul accused of causing death by ritualistic toad venom