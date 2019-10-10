Well, we're already talking about Aaron Paul so here's a trailer for his new Apple TV+ show

Friday marks the release of El Camino, the Breaking Bad spin-off film centered on Aaron Paul’s tortured Jesse Pinkman. Paul says the film offers “closure” for the embattled character, which is a good thing since his next project is right around the corner.

Paul will star alongside Octavia Spencer and Lizzy Kaplan in Truth Be Told, playing a convicted murderer who may be unjustly imprisoned thanks to the reporting of Spencer’s investigative journalist. Having received new evidence, Spencer’s Poppy reopens the case and confronts Paul’s Warren, who accuses her of unfairly painting him as “a privileged psychopath.” Kaplan, who will soon headline Hulu’s Castle Rock, pulls double duty here, playing the twin daughters of the man Warren allegedly killed. Elizabeth Perkins, Mekhi Phifer, and Ron Cephas Jones round out the cast.

Check out the trailer below.

Nichelle Tramble Spellman, who previously penned episodes of The Good Wife and Justified, is behind the 10-episode series, which debuts on Apple+ on December 6.