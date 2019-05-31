Photo: Francois Durand (Getty Images)

For weeks we have been steadying ourselves for Robert Pattinson’s eventual descent into the Batcave, bravely swatted away Twilight jokes (as if that man didn’t also gift us with a perfectly serviceable turn at Cedric Diggory, you ungrateful monsters) and watched on as pretty much everyone settled into the idea, including Willem Dafoe. Now, per Variety, the ink on the deal has dried and we can finally relax. Robert Pattinson is the new Batman and can officially start practicing his check-signing hand motion and Resting Smolder Face.



As previously reported, Pattinson will be taking up the mantle in the upcoming Matt Reeves pic, which is currently slated for a June 25, 2021 release. Reeves, who was behind the last two Planet Of The Apes sequels, will produce the film with previous collaborator Dylan Clark. Pre-production is reported to begin this summer. Pattinson rose to the top of a short list that also included X-Men alum Nicholas Hoult.