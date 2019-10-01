Image: L to R: Angela Lansbury (Tommaso Boddi) and Chaka Demus and Pliers ( Mark Davis (Getty Images)

In 1993, quintessential reggae duo Chaka Demus and Pliers released the inescapable banger “Murder She Wrote,” an enduring dancehall classic that quickly became synonymous with Spring Break and summer cookouts for decades. Also happening in 1993: Angela Lansbury was still knee-deep in fictional intrigue while playing Jessica Fletcher in the show that inspired the song. Oh, and she was also gearing up for an Emmys hosting gig. Weirdly enough, their paths never crossed and Lansbury never had the opportunity to hear and appreciate the famous hit that is so inextricably linked to her legacy.

Thankfully, Canadian Broadcasting Company’s Radio Q DJ Tom Power knew to rectify the grave injustice and played the 26-year-old Billboard charter for the legendary actress, who stopped by for an interview on Monday. Lansbury was genuinely tickled by the premise, and honestly, who wouldn’t be?

“That’s very funny,” Lansbury said with a laugh before asking about the duo. Once Power described them as legends within the world of reggae, Lansbury responded, “Oh, I’m thrilled to be a part of reggae, of course... Wow, that’s great!” Finding out that your legacy transcends medium and genre certainly isn’t a shabby way to carry out your day, and neither is hearing the classic in fully, so check out the oldie-but-goody below. Then maybe fire up an episode of Murder, She Wrote; the series celebrates its 35th anniversary this year.

