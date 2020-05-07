Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Great Job Internet

Welcome to the jungle, Steve Mnuchin

Randall Colburn
Filed to:Axl Rose
Axl RoseSteve MnuchinTwitterFeudguns n' roses
Illustration for article titled Welcome to the jungle, Steve Mnuchin
Photo: Paul Kane (Getty Images), Mark Makela (Getty Images)

Axl Rose is back, baby! The riot-starter and Tommy Hilfiger hater is everywhere lately, with news of his new children’s book—Sweet Child O’ Mine—dropping right as the band’s old cover of “Live And Let Die” went viral after making the cruel implications of Trump’s mask-less visit to an Arizona mask factory that much more obvious.

Then, on Wednesday night, the Guns N’ Roses singer fired off a tweet calling Secretary of the Treasury and real-life Bond villain Steve Mnuchin an “asshole” that was catapulted into virality when Mnuchin himself emerged from his bath of gold coins to respond in the dumbest way possible.

“What have you done for the country lately?” Mnuchin responded, punctuating his statement not with the American flag, but the (similar-looking) flag of Liberia. His tweet was swiftly deleted and reposted with the American flag, which is almost as embarrassing as the fact that Mnuchin searches for himself on Twitter.

Rose, having been handed this dunk on a silver platter, didn’t disappoint in his response. “My bad I didn’t get we’re hoping 2 emulate Liberia’s economic model,” he wrote, “but on the real unlike this admin I’m not responsible for 70k+ deaths n’ unlike u I don’t hold a fed gov position of responsibility 2 the American people n’ go on TV tellin them 2 travel the US during a pandemic.”

As the Washington Post notes, Rose is likely referencing Mnuchin’s interview with Fox Business Network this past Monday. In it, the Lego Batman producer encouraged Americans to “explore America” in the midst of a global pandemic.

While Mnuchin has no doubt retreated to his private theater to comfort himself with images of starving children, the Twitterati have spent the night poisoning his mentions.

Mnuchin be fine, of course. If nothing else, his good friend Trapt is standing by him.

This fuckin’ timeline.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

