Welcome to Horrors Week 2020 at The A.V. Club

Graphic : Allison Corr

It may be a little redundant to have a Horrors Week in 2020, but here we are with our annual celebration of all things that creepy, crawly, and heart-racing.

Advertisement

We kicked things off early last week with an Inventory of 11 unexpected cinematic spider infestations and The A.V. Club’s film editor A.A. Dowd and senior writer Katie Rife discussing the best horror films of 2020 on our Film Club podcast. And things officially kicked off today with a Podmass collection of our favorite scary podcasts today and an Inventory of truly terrifying documentaries (and we’re not talking about the surprise Trump/coronavirus doc from Alex Gibney).

As the week goes on, we’ll have daily Watch This columns highlighting movies featuring major stars of the genre, a Push The Envelope podcast rounding up the best horror movies from the festival circuit that we hope make it front of wide audiences soon, a collection of creepy stories told on social media, a celebration of The Walking Dead, and a whole lot more that we’re keeping for under wraps for a good jump scare throughout the week.

Advertisement

And (shameless plug time!) if you’re a fan of our Horrors Week graphics from our designer Allison Corr, you can actually be a walking Horrors Week with shirts, mugs, hoodies, and more inspired by her custom design.



Get spooky with new A.V. Club merch Halloween night is going to look very different this year thanks to the horror show that is 2020,… Read more

The A.V. Club’s Horrors Week content will run daily through Sunday, Nov. 1 because “Spooky Season” runs at least through Nov. 3 this year.

Speaking of, when exactly was it decided that “Spooky Season” was a thing?

