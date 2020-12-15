Screenshot : The CW

Chuck Norris’ Walker, Texas Ranger is a strong contender for most unhinged series of all time, so we were delighted to hear that The CW is rebooting it with Supernatural’s Jared Padalecki . Surely the network will maintain the original’s joie de vivre, confronting Walker with as many Native American spirits, bears, and telekinetic children as he can handle.

This week, Padalecki himself shared the reboot’s first teaser, which is, oddly enough, lacking in jet-packs and martial arts. Instead, it’s all 10-gallon hats, horses, and sad musings about the ex-wife Padalecki’s Cordell Walker couldn’t save. “You are chasing ghosts!” one character yells. We hope he means we literal ones, but, you know, he’s probably talking about the dead wife.

Anyways , you can watch it via Padalecki ’s Twitter below.

As we wait for The CW’s Walker to really deliver the weirdo shit, we can always revisit Conan’s magic lever.

Walker, which also stars Lindsey Morgan, Mitch Pileggi, and Molly Hagen, is set to debut on January 21.