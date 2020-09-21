Screenshot : ABC

Today in wholesome content: Weezer and Fall Out Bo y (and Seth Green?) went head-to-head on Celebrity Family Feud, producing a memorable episode that probably moved a few hundred units of Pete Wentz’s beautiful grandma sweater. It arrives on what would’ve been the heels of their Hella Mega Tour with Green Day, another happy thing that can only exist in a world without the Bad Germ.

Still, Wentz and Rivers Cuomo’s awkward hug and adorable competitiveness is a pleasant watch, especially with Steve Harvey bellowing in their timid faces.

You can watch the majority of the game in the YouTube clips below, but rest assured that we’ve isolated the best part for you. When asked what you’d find on your plate in a “really bad” restaurant, Fall Out Boy drummer Andy Hurley says “poop.” This prompts Harvey to scream “poop!” at the board, thus revealing “turd” as an acceptable answer.

It’s great. It’s just good content.

Anyways, not to spoil it or anything, but, sugar, Weezer goes down and Fall Out Boy goes on to play “Fast Money.” And, though Patrick Stump biffs it in the end, the show still promises to donate money to each band’s charities. Isn’t that nice? We love nice things, don’t we, folks?

Check out the action below.

