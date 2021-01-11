Wonder Woman 1984 Photo : Clay Enos/DC Comics

Here’s something we’re not sure we’ve ever seen in our time watching box office charts: The top eight movies at the weekend box office are exactly the same as they were last week, with the only change in the entire top 10 being that movie nine and movie 10 switched places. The new movie nine is Come Play, which jumped a whopping 61 percent from last week’s totals… though that still only translates to $96,000 (we are in a pandemic and Trump loyalists are engaging in open insurrection, so we’ll give all of these movies a pass this week). The new movie 10 is Disney’s latest rerelease from the Fox vault, Alien, which made $60,000.

Other than that, it’s the same stuff as last week. Wonder Woman 1984 is at the top, making a lot less money ($3 million), though that total was almost enough after three weeks to push it past surprise hit The Croods: A New Age, which came in second with $1.8. WW84 has made $32 million and TCANA has made nearly $37, so the superhero movie will probably pass the caveman cartoon, but it might take a couple more weeks. After those two we have News Of The World, Monster Hunter, Fatale, Promising Young Woman, Pinocchio, and The War With Grandpa, all of which are in the same place they were last week but made less money.

So what does all of this mean in the larger scheme of things? Eh, probably nothing. No new movies came out this past weekend, conditions from the pandemic are still as shitty as they have been for a while (if not shittier), and there was that whole open insurrection thing we mentioned up above. The theater industry is still in trouble, as is everybody and everything. It’s a bad time all around and we don’t really have anything more insightful to say beyond that, so… yeah. Feel free to talk about something else down in the comments.

For a more detailed breakdown of this weekend’s box office numbers, as if such a thing is possible, head over to Box Office Mojo.

