It was another grim weekend at the U.S. box office, which is weird since the federal government has made such a respectable effort to contain COVID-19 and help the people and businesses who have been hit especially hard by it, with the top 10 remaining largely unchanged from where it was last week. The only new addition being a rerelease of The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring, which landed in eighth place and made $166,000. That’s not much money, but it’s a lot of money when you take into account the fact that it’s a relatively old movie that is also very long. People were willing to spend hours wearing masks and risking their lives and the lives of others so they could see The Fellowship Of The Ring on a random weekend in February? C’mon, people. This is exhausting.

Anyway, the number one spot went to The Little Things again, which dropped significantly from last week ($2.1 million for a total of $7.8 million), so hopefully people are watching it on HBO Max. The there’s actual hit The Croods: A New Age, which added $1.6 million to its $45 million total, followed by Liam Neeson’s The Markman, Wonder Woman 1984, Monster Hunter, News Of The World, and Promising Young Woman, all of which made under $1 million. After that is Lord Of The Rings, which we already talked about, and then Fatale and The War With Grandpa. Those two made less than $200,000.

One interesting standout is Killer Raccoons! 2! Dark Christmas In The Dark!, which has a phenomenal title and made a respectable $600. It only played at one theater and has apparently been running for 28 weeks now. A rare success story, at least in terms of… the number of exclamation points in the title. A pandemic can’t take that away!

For a more detailed breakdown of the week’s numbers, head to Box Office Mojo.