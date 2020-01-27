Weekend Box Office: The Gentlemen don't look so toff after all

Photo : The Gentlemen ( STX Films )

Last week, Bad Boys For Life unexpectedly claimed the Weekend Box Office title despite the middling reviews and the fact that’s been almost two decades since shit got real in Bad Boys II, proving once and for all that audiences are really drawn to big-name franchises with big-name stars, no matter how disappointing a movie may look (as long as there’s literally nothing else of interest in theaters). That is all still the case this week, with Bad Boys For Life still picking the bones of the January box office clean and pulling in $34 million—more than double what the second-place film managed to make. Said film is 1917, which is riding its awards season buzz to a huge theatrical rollout that added $15.8 million to its already-solid $103.8 million total.

That’s a fair bit higher than Dolittle ($12.5 million), which opened last week against Bad Boys and is continuing to get walloped by the Will Smith/Martin Lawrence sequel. That (finally) brings us to this week’s new movies, led by Guy Ritchie’s new British crime drama The Gentlemen (which originally had the better/sillier title Toff Guys). Rather than taking the lift up with some biscuits, it ended up down in the boot of the lorry with only $11 million (enough for fourth place at least). It was followed by Jumanji: The Next Level, which came out months ago so there’s nothing left to say about it, and then The Turning, the other big release of the week. It made $7.3 million, which doesn’t sound like much, but it was enough for sixth place and a few million higher than Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker—a movie, like The Turning, that happens to be a poorly conceived ghost story with some specters that should’ve been allowed to stay dead.



Little Women, Just Mercy, and Knives Out all rounded out the top 10, with each one getting less that $5 million. They’ve all been out for a while, though, and two of them at least have a solid box office total to sit on. Much further down the list, we have The Last Full Measure in 17th place at just over $1 million (from only 614 theaters, though) and Nicolas Cage’s Color Out Of Space with only $217,800 (with an even smaller rollout of 81 theaters).

For a more detailed analysis of this weekend’s box office, check out Box Office Mojo.