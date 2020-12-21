Weekend Box Office: Monster Hunter cuts down The Croods

Look out, Crood family. Photo : Sony

How Crood! After weeks spent beating away the competition away with its big club, The Croods: A New Age has been cut down by one of those big-ass tooth swords from Monster Hunter. Paul W.S. Anderson’s video game adaptation, his first feature since closing out the Resident Evil franchise, scared up $2.2 million in its opening weekend, allowing it to just squeak by The Croods’ comparatively robust $2 million haul. We can only assume this interest in dinosaurs and dino-adjacent creatures is due to the imminence of our own looming extinction event. Merry Christmas?

Advertisement

The Croods remains this depressing season’s box office MVP, however, having secured more than $27 million in the four weeks since it’s opened. As a point of comparison, note that it’s taken The War With Grandpa—still in the top 10!—11 weeks to hit $18.2 million. In a distant third is Lionsgate’s corny Fatale, which raked in $925,000 in its opening weekend. Rounding out the top 10 are a slew of holiday-themed rereleases, including Elf ($365,000), The Polar Express ($231,000), National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation ($166,000), and How The Grinch Stole Christmas ($130,000). ‘Tis the season to remind ourselves of happier times.

Advertisement

It’s not all doom and gloom, however. Today, after months of fucking around, the House and the Senate will vote on a COVID relief bill that has $15 billion earmarked for live event venues, independent movie theaters, and cultural institutions.

For a more detailed breakdown of this weekend’s box office numbers, head on over to Box Office Mojo.

