Photo : The Invisible Man ( Universal )

Hollywood finally found a monster that can beat Sonic The Hedgehog, and it’s an abusive jerk who turns himself invisible so he can terrorize Elisabeth Moss. Leigh Whannell’s Invisible Man managed to stop Sonic’s box office winning streak in its tracks, taking the top spot this weekend with $29 million—a full $13 million ahead of Sonic’s $16 million take. Still, that brings Sonic’s total after three weeks to a little over $128 million, which is nothing to turn your nose up at, assuming nobody lands on some spikes and loses all of those rings at once. Going back to The Invisible Man for a moment: It managed to get a per-screen average of $8,000, which is pretty high, but it’s far from the highest this week (that’s an exciting tease for later).

The Call Of The Wild rolled out to over 100 additional theaters this weekend, but its relatively small opening numbers from last week just got even worse this week, pulling in $13 million for an easy third-place finish. Then, we’ll throw a bone to the anime fans and go PLUS ULTRA for My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising, the flash-forward spin-off movie of the popular animated series. It made $5 million in its first full weekend on the charts (giving it a total of nearly $8.5 million) for fourth place on the box office charts, so it’s no wonder that a live-action adaptation of My Hero is in the works. Rounding out the top five is Bad Boys For Life, the biggest movie of the year, which threw $4.3 million on its pile of money—a pile of money that now consists of $197 million.

Birds Of Prey: And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn continued its descent, adding $4 million to its $78.7 million total, last week’s surprise contender Impractical Jokers: The Movie benefited from dramatically increasing its rollout to make $3.5 million (which is nearly a million more than last week), 1917 held on for $2.6 million, Brahms: The Boy II creeped everyone out for just $2.6 million (at this rate, Impractical Jokers will make more money at the box office), and then the similarly disappointing Fantasy Island filled out the top 10 with only $2.3 million.

But we teased something exciting up above, and here it is: Autumn de Wilde’s Jane Austen adaptation Emma. still hasn’t enjoyed a particularly wide release, but it managed to make nearly $1.2 million from just 97 theaters for an impressive per-screen average of $12,061. That’s solid, but it’s nothing compared to Alex Thompson’s Saint Frances, which got a per-screen average of $16,150. That came from literally only one theater, putting the film at the very bottom of the ranking, but damn.

