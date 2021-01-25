The Marksman Screenshot : YouTube

One positive thing you can say about the domestic box office in 2021 is that it has been very… consistent. Save for the wild card addition of Liam Neeson’s The Marksman—which took the top spot for the second week in a row, earning $2 million for a total of $6 million—everything else has been pretty much the same from week to week. This is mostly because no other big movies are coming out and it’s still potentially dangerous to go to a movie theater (remember COVID-19? It’s still a thing!), but with additional theater locations still not rapidly reopening, the audience for each movie that is out seems to be remaining largely static.

Still, there were some slight shifts this past weekend. The Croods: A New Age pulled ahead of Wonder Woman 1984 ($1.8 million for the former, $1.6 million for the latter), potentially ending any hopes Warner Bros. might’ve had of beating Universal’s caveman sequel. They’ve both made fairly good money for coming out during a pandemic, though, with Croods sitting at $41 million and Wonder Woman 1984 (which is leaving HBO Max soon) making nearly $38 million.

Elsewhere, it’s all familiar: News Of The World, Monster Hunter, Fatale, and Promising Young Woman all made under $1 million (the first two of those actually tied at $810,000). The only big-ish new addition this week is Our Friend, which only opened on 543 theaters and made $250,000. Then we have The War With Grandpa, which has been on the charts for 16 whole weeks but has only made a total of $19 million. We point out something like that every week, but every week it’s on the charts for longer and makes barely any money, so it remains relatively interesting—and also depressing, as all of this is.

For a more detailed breakdown of the weekend’s box office numbers, head over to Box Office Mojo.