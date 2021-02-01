The Little Things Photo : Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. is going to spend 2021 simultaneously releasing all of its movies on both HBO Max and in theaters, and while Wonder Woman 1984 was technically the first movie to come out under that system, it came out in 2020 and therefore does not count. That makes John Lee Hancock’s boilerplate thriller The Little Things the actual first movie to come out since Warner Bros. turned its back on the movie business (that dig’s for our buddy Chris), and this past weekend was the first of the studio’s new era. So how did The Little Things do at the brick-and-mortar box office? Eh, fine.

See, as we’ve said over and over again since September or so, nothing does especially well at the box office these days unless it’s the Croods sequel and can hang on for a stunning 10 weeks because it’s the only new family-friendly film (or new-ish, since it came out 10 weeks ago) playing at most of the theaters that have opened back up. The Little Things made $4.8 million, which was enough to land in the top spot this past weekend even if it’s not all that much money, but it’ll be interesting to see if the film has any legs in a box office with some other thrillers to compete with (Liam Neeson’s The Marksman is still holding on, and history suggests that there will be another new Liam Neeson thriller coming out any day now).

Anyway, the rest is all stuff we’ve seen before: The Croods: A New Age added another $1.8 to its total, bringing it to just under $44 million, while Wonder Woman 1984 continued to lag just behind with $1.3 million (it’s sitting at $39 million). Then there’s the aforementioned Marksman ($1.2 million for a total of $7 million) and video game adaptation Monster Hunter ($740,000 for a total of $11 million). The only other newbie this week was Supernova, landing in 11th place with just $98,670. That $4 million doesn’t sound so bad now, huh?

