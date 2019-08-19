Photo: Ed Araquel (Universal Pictures)

Will the public ever tire of prepubescent antics intercut with horned-up jokes? According to this past weekend’s box office numbers, don’t count on a lull in interest anytime soon: Universal Pictures’ Good Boys rose to the top of its class with a $21 million domestic gross, only just surpassing its budget. To be fair, having said antics arrive at the hands of a bunch of actual preteens for once (with notably decent results, according to our own A.A. Dowd) is, technically, a fresh take. Either way, this is a surprising victory for both the film and original comedy as it becomes the biggest box office win of the year for the genre.

Hobbs & Shaw shifts downward to second place while The Lion King maintains its third-place spot. Crossing a total gross of $133.7 million, the Fast & Furious spinoff becomes the fourth highest earner in the franchise. Meanwhile, Lion King has well surpassed the billion-dollar mark, so this weekend’s $11.9 million adds to the stack, sure, but is it even fun to count at this point? Maybe next weekend it can share some of the wealth with The Angry Birds Movie 2, which couldn’t managed to hatch anything bigger $10.5 million opening weekend gross and a fourth-place spot despite having the biggest theatrical presence with 3,869 theaters. An all-star cast and reviews from pleasantly surprised critics (and a purely wonderful opening animated short, “Hair Love”) weren’t enough to help potential audiences forget its less-than-stellar predecessor—a shame for any sequel that manages to accomplish the rare feat of being better than the initial film (ankle-level bar aside). Slipping three spots, Gillermo del Toro’s kiddie horror Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark rounds out the Top 5 with a domestic haul of $10 million.

It wasn’t the best weekend for well-known indie efforts as both Blinded By The Light and Where’d You Go, Bernadette endured unremarkable premiere weekends. The Bruce Springsteen-infused coming-of-age flick opened in ninth-place after Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, garnering only $4.45 million. This only exacerbates an already tough summer for Warner Bros., which hasn’t seen a major hit since Detective Pikachu, per The Hollywood Reporter. Still, the Gurinder Chadha-directed picture (which was still a smash among critics) had a better drop than Cate Blanchett’s Bernadette, which couldn’t manage to best The Art Of Racing In The Rain’s second weekend and landed at No. 11 with less than $3.46 million.

