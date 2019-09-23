Photo: Jaap Buitendijk (Focus Features, LLC)

This weekend the folks at Downton Abbey hit the box office with a double whammy: a film that is both a.) a period drama and b.) a property with a built-in fan base. The Focus Features flick managed to best not one, but two cinema superstars with a domestic haul of $31 million over 3079 screens—close to 400 less screens than Ad Astra and 600 less than Rambo: Last Blood. Per CNN, it’s the highest-grossing opening for Focus Features. Really not bad for a film that was only projected to rake in $20 million.

Following box office champ Maggie Smith is the Brad Pitt starrer Ad Astra, which pocketed $19.2 million in its first weekend. The number falls right in line with the experts’ projections, which predicted a generous window of $15-20 million. Rambo: Last Blood (which Ignatiy Vishnevetsky dubbed “a joyless film”) trailed in third-place with $19 million—a bit of a trek from its $50 million budget. Rounding out the top 5 is It Chapter Two and Hustlers, both adding another $17 million to their total gross. All in all, a box office weekend made exciting thanks mostly to a gaggle of British aristocrats.

There is no viable competition on deck for the upcoming weekend (unless Abominable pulls a miraculous upset), so we’ll just get ourselves nice and settled in for the renewed Joker discourse when the film is widely released in two weeks.

