Weekend Box Office: Audiences don’t want to play with Playmobil

Are you ready for a thoroughly exciting, table-shaking edition of Weekend Box Office?! We hope so, and we can’t wait to potentially bring that to you… next week. Maybe.

This week, however, is pretty easygoing with no major releases to really threaten the top five. So with that in mind, the top films from last weekend maintain their order as Frozen II leads with a $34.7 million domestic haul. Knives Out continues to dazzle audiences, bringing in $14.1 million in its second week and raising the domestic gross to $63.5 million. Only $7,000 separates the third- and fourth-place films this week, with Twentieth Century Fox’s Ford V Ferrari edging out Queen & Slim with $6,537,000 in sales. Once again, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood kindly rounds out the top five with $5.2 million.

Perhaps the weekend’s biggest box- office news comes at the plastic hands of Playmobil, which had its sights on Lego-like glory early on. Instead, the $75 million film was met with one of the worst opening weekends of all time, scrounging up only $660,000 domestically. We can add this to STX Entertainment’s mounting pile of disappointments for the year, which includes the likes of UglyDolls, Poms, and 21 Bridges. Hey, we’ll always have Hustlers.

This weekend should bring a quick hit of energy in the the forms of Jumanji: The Next Level and Bombshell. Who knows, maybe the crowd will surprise us with a hunger for Yuletide horror and really show up for Black Christmas. ’ Tis the season for blood-curdling screams, right?

For a more detailed analysis of this weekend’s box office, check out Box Office Mojo.

