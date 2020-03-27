Screenshot : The Lion King ( YouTube

Listen, we’re not here to judge. We’re not here to yuck anybody’s yum. We’re just here to report the facts. And the fact is, some people are out here getting real horny for the Lion King. Specifically, these sexed- up interpretations of characters from the 1994 Disney film recently published by Los Angeles-based illustrator Marco Bernard.



According to POPSUGAR, Bernard’s collection of sexy, swaggering anthropomorphic lions—or, as he calls it, the Pridelands project—was inspired both by the fact that he’s been trapped inside like the rest of us and his recent binges of TaleSpin and Netflix’s Beastars. The latter series, based on the popular manga of the same name, is set in a world of anthropomorphic, clothes-wearing animals and deals with such adult themes as love, death, and herbivore-carnivore relations. It also features a particularly nasty group of lions.

“I wondered what it would be like for Scar to be the leader of those lions,” Bernard tells POPSUGAR. Thus, sexy Scar in a tight-fitting three-piece suit was born.

The internet’s response to swol Mufasa in a tucked-in Hanes tee is about what you’d expect. Though, perhaps people’s horniness for classic Disney toons has been artificially accelerated a bit by extended periods of isolation and loneliness. Again, we’re not here to judge.

