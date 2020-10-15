We, too, would like to zipline into Godzilla's gaping mouth

Screenshot : YouTube ( Fair Use

Since its atomic-fueled birth back in 1954, Godzilla has stomped onto the big screen as a symbol of humanity’s seemingly eternal desire to destroy literally everything (there are also times when Godzilla has stomped onto the big screen to dropkick a giant cockroach alien, but we digress). In any case, after 60+ years of reminding us not only of our hubris, but also just how awesome it is to watch a guy in a rubber monster suit stomp around cardboard cities, we feel it’s time for kaiju to put up, or shut up...



Advertisement

And, luckily, Japan apparently thought the exact same thing, seeing as how they recently built a massive, life-size Godzilla head complete with a cavernous, gaping maw that people can zipline directly into.

Advertisement

Located at the Nijigen no Mori amusement park on Awaji Island, Japan, “Godzilla Interception Operation Awaji” is a new ride allowing visitors to glide smoothly into the terrifying, glowing gullet of everyone’s favorite giant, irradiated reptile. According to The Japan Times, the statue measures 75 feet tall, 82 feet wide, and is nearly 180 feet long, which simply rules so hard. Check out a better view below.

As Travel and Leisure’s write-up also notes, visitors are able to play a kaiju shoot ‘em up game upon landing, can purchase various Godzilla-themed souvenirs, visit a Godzilla museum, as well as even eat “themed food like a ‘Godzilla curry,’ made using the signature onions of Awaji Island, and a Godzilla ice cream puff with strawberries.” Basically, it’s all Godzilla, all the time there, and we need to go right now. Life certainly feels like we’re all just barreling down the gullet of a great, uncaring beast, anyway. Might as well just get on with it.

Advertisement

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com