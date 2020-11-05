We, too, wish life was more like the ending to an early 2000s teen movie

Screenshot : TikTok

Today’s non-election obsession: TikTok portal #comingofage, where savvy users are turning just about anything into the ending of a coming-of-age teen movie from the early 2000s . That means well-timed pauses, remembering dead parents, standing up to domineering adults, and telling their new crush that they’re “not like other girls.” All of this usually (and appropriately) takes place against the Blondes song “Coming of Age.”



According to Know Your Meme, the trend’s origins remain somewhat unclear, possibly starting earlier his year with TikTok user salmanoren depicting his life as a snappy coming-of-age montage a la Ferris Bueller.

celeste_elizabeth4 may have been the first to use the Blondes song and everything snowballed from there.

Nobody, however, does it quite like user dxnielbennett. In a handful of videos, he reimagines the most mundane tasks as the ending of any number of young-adult rom-coms from the aughts. Here he is getting an oil change:

And here he is ordering Chipotle.

And here he is pregaming:

T he affectionate sideways glances; the goodnatured head-shaking and downward gaze, followed by an upward look and smile; the false exit, only to get called back by the love (or cashier) of your life—it’s all very on point . You can imagine Freddie Prinze Jr., Rachel Leigh Cook, Jennifer Love Hewitt, or any of the era’s other three-named stars slipping easily into these roles.

Head here for more.

