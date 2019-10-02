Photo: ullstein bild (Getty Images)

Pippi Longstocking, she of the gravity-defying pigtails and superhuman strength, is the latest bit of dormant IP to be dusted off by studio brass. In this case, though, those doing the dusting are to be trusted: Studiocanal and Heyday Films are behind the two recent Paddington movies, which still somehow radiate kindness and joy in a world that routinely spits on such things.

Variety reports that a feature based on Astrid Lindgren’s enduring books, the first three of which were published between 1945 and 1948, is currently in the works. The story follows a brassy 9-year old who pals around with a monkey and a horse as she spins elaborate myths and bags of stupid adults. She can also do shit like hoist up horses with one hand and shout so loud as to uproot a tree. A Marvel crossover is only natural.

Advertisement

Pippi’s story hasn’t been revived onscreen since the release of both an animated film and TV series in 1977, but she featured in several projects in the ‘40s, ‘60s, and ‘80s. Lindgren’s grandson, the CEO of Astrid Lindgren Film, sounds confident, saying this is a team that can “capture both the playfulness and the gravity in my grandmother’s works.”

“Pippi has endured and inspired families everywhere through her life force, strength of character and her irrepressible joie de vivre,” adds Heyday Films’ David Heyman. “Astrid Lindgren’s books have been translated around the globe for many years—a testament to her vision which we are determined to honor with a new film.”

More details are forthcoming.