What if Superman but bad, posits Brightburn, which seems to get more dark and twisted with each subsequent trailer. Hosting more jump scares than trailers usually do, the latest and final preview of this horrific spin on the superhero genre shows young Brandon Beyer going after local police enforcement, a lunch lady, and his own home in an alien-fueled rage.

As previous Brightburn trailers have illustrated, the film features Elizabeth Banks and David Denman as Kent-like Kansas parents who find an abandoned alien baby in the wilderness. After Brandon is bullied at school, he starts using all those superpowers to hurt instead of help people. Brightburn is a Gunn family production, produced by James and written by his brother Brian and cousin Mark. David Yarovesky directs in his followup to his 2014 debut The Hive.

Although Banks’ frantic mother pleads to her son in the trailer, “Whatever you’ve done, I know there is good inside you!,” we have our doubts. We’ll find out for sure, though, when Brightburn premieres this Friday, May 24.