We might be waiting 16 years for more Fleabag

Screenshot : Fleabag

Fleabag’s shaken up streaming TV since its blessed second season debuted this year, with creator and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge taking the stage multiple times at the Emmys this year. If you’re celebrating her wins with the hope that a third season is on the way, however, don’t throw a party just yet.

The actress appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers to talk about Fleabag and her upcoming SNL hosting gig, among other fun stuff. It wasn’t long until Meyers asked when, if ever, she’ll make a season three. The season two ending was spectacular, but it still offered an emotional, hopeful, and moving cliffhanger that’s got fans lingering to find out what will happen to these characters next. Waller-Bridge said that, sure, she’d love to make more episodes. When she’s 50.

“I quite like the idea of coming back to her when I’m 50 because she would have had more life then and God knows what she’d be up to. For now, she’s been through enough,” Waller-Bridge told Meyers. She’s currently 34, so that means we’ve got a long, long way to go—perhaps a few G&Ts can help us cope?

It’s fine. As all fans know, it’ll pass.

