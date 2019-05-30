“For better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and health, until death do us part,” are the typical promises one makes to their significant other when they get married. But, for Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, a helping hand with wigs and makeup was also apparently among the vows. While on The Graham Norton Show, Turner revealed that Joe Jonas didn’t just pull off a near perfect Sansa Stark by himself, but that she—the expert, of course—guided him along the way.



Jonas’ Sansa cosplay was his Halloween costume last year, while Turner herself was an elephant, which actually might have been a bigger spoiler than fans knew at the time. There were pictures from October, but only recently did he post a video in all his Stark glory. The wig? On point. Regal demeanor? Check. Command of the room he was in, the camera his bitch? Double yes. Turner seems so proud to admit that she was the one to do his wig and pick out the perfect Sansa-esque dress. The couple that costumes together, stays together, of course.

With the way the camera was moving, no doubt Turner was also behind the camera trying not to pee herself with his straight, fierce stare. The dramatic head move and sleeve flick definitely did her in. “Doesn’t he look gorgeous?” Turner asked to Norton and her Dark Phoenix co-stars Michael Fassbender, Jessica Chastain, and James McAvoy. Yes, he does, but could he diss out epic comebacks as well as Turner’s Sansa? Probably not.