Photo: HBO

After months of teasers and a couple of incredible trailers, Damon Lindelof’s Watchmen series finally has a premiere date. HBO has announced an October 20 release date for the first episode of the upcoming series, based on/inspired by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ acclaimed graphic novel:



Advertisement

Fist pumps and celebratory emojis abound! We still don’t know all that much about Lindelof’s series, which he describes as a “remix” of Moore’s novel—itself the basis for Zack Snyder’s 2009 movie. That story was set in an alternate version of 1985, where costumed vigilantes—once hailed as heroes—have gone into hiding, as a conspiracy emerges to kill and discredit them all, one by one. Lindelof’s Watchmen is a continuation of sorts, set in the same world as Moore’s book, the events of which are considered historical in the new series. Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, and Tim Blake Nelson lead the cast of Lindelof’s Watchmen, which incorporates familiar faces and characters; Irons, for instance, is playing an older version of Ozymandias, while trailers have featured what appears to be a volatile militia inspired by the masked vigilante known as Rorschach.

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross composed the score for the series, which also stars Adelaide Clemens, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Louis Gossett Jr.