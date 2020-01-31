We come to you with bad news: Elon Musk has just released a house track

Photo : Tobias Schwarz ( Getty Images )

Elon Musk is not content with just being an enormously rich and powerful person. When he’s not busy refusing to pay artists for their farting unicorn designs or trying to get a PR win out of creating unnecessary submarines and calling an actual rescue worker a “pedo guy,” he’s tweeting about outdated memes and getting in trouble for making terrible 420 jokes through his company.



Something pathological seems to drive Musk toward these actions—a mid-life crisis mutated into a Godzilla-sized need to seem cool to the internet and enabled by his standing as a public figure with access to more money than any one person in the world should possess. If you don’t believe that’s the case, consider his latest decision: Recording a house track and releasing it on Soundcloud under the stage name “E ‘D’ M.”

Advertisement

“Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe” comes with cover art of that fucking Cybertruck flying above Mars’ atmosphere and provides four minutes of instantly forgettable beats punctuated by a pitch-shifted Musk repeating “Don’t doubt your vibe, because it’s true.”



“I wrote the lyrics & performed the vocals!!” Musk assures listeners. To prove this, he posted photos of himself working in the studio—just a normal guy who decides one day to record an EDM track and heads to a state of the art studio to do so—and changed his Twitter so his name reads “E ‘D’ M,” his cover photo shows him sitting in front of a laptop in the studio, and his bio proudly tells us he was “born 69 days after 4/20.”



Advertisement

Last night, overflowing with creative energy, he shared the news that his song was just about to drop, promising that it exists, is “hard,” and would release on ... “Emo G Records.” Two of these statements are, at least, true.



Advertisement

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time Musk has graced us with his music. Last spring, long after the meme had fallen out of fashion, “Emo G Records” released a Harambe rap. We can take solace in the fact that he seems to improving slightly in his craft, progressing from outright awful to bland.



Advertisement

But any hope that just tweeting out these kind of songs and changing his Twitter would be the extent of all this, we’re sorry to tell you that Musk seems to just be getting started. He has found out about that Witcher song and the Joker staircase meme, and he’s so very excited to share that with the world.



Advertisement

Happy Friday. Try not to think too much about the people who currently rule our world.



Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com