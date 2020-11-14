Photo : KMazur/WireImage ( Getty Images )

Today, in “celebrities are just like us, if we also had a semi-regular Dungeons & Dragons game with Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello” news: Celebrity Vince Vaughn apparently has a semi- weekly Dungeons & Dragons game with Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello. (Funny how that works out, sometimes.)

This comes courtesy of a new L.A. Times profile of the actor, who’s promoting his new body-swap horror comedy Freaky at the moment. Said profile spends more time than either we, or Vince Vaughn, would probably like on his politics— “ The only candidate I ever supported is Ron Paul, ” he notes, when downplaying a recent incident in which he was seen being boringly cordial to large ruling flesh sack Donald Trump —but spends only a single precious paragraph on his semi-regular Friday night Zoom sessions with his old Chicago buddy Morello. Among other things, it’s not clear if these online games are an extension of Joe Manganiello’s famed “War Of The Dragons” campaign, of which Morello and Vaughn are regular participants—alongside folks like WWE’s Paul “Big Show” Wight, Game Of Thrones showrunner Dan Weiss, and several other big entertainment industry names.

Our mind is abuzz with questions, frankly, like: Is Vaughn still playing his human divine soul sorcerer, Kassim? If so, does he find that the increased flexibility of the sorcerer spell list makes up for the potential drop in raw power when compared to a more traditional wizard? What flavor of Doritos does Tom Morello eat? Has Vaughn ever considered dual-classing? Hey, what’s your THAC0, Vince?

But the Freaky actor remains elusive as ever, saying in the profile only that, “ I have to tell you, man, it’s a blast. It’s just so fun and nerdy.” What are you hiding, Vince? Why won’t you tell us what your THAC0 is?!