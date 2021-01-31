Screenshot : YouTube

People don’t really like to talk about this, but advertisements are such a big part of the Super Bowl that some people will actually watch just to see some very pricey commercials. A few Big Game mainstays are doing things a little differently this year, but at least one reliable Super Bowl ad shtick—the fake reboot of some beloved pop culture thing, but it’s actually a commercial—is apparently still in use. This year, the reboot that’s actually a commercial is coming in the form of a Wayne’s World revival, complete with Mike Myers and Dana Carvey wearing the old costumes and making the old jokes. However, instead of poking fun at product placement like they did in the movie, they’re just telling you to watch the Super Bowl because they’re going to be in an ad for an unnamed food-delivery service.

It’s a weird turn for the in-universe Wayne’s World show, but hey, Wayne and Garth are fun characters and life in 2021 is scary, so it’s nice to look back on the days when Wayne’s World was a thing. Party time. Excellent. And so on. But yeah, the Super Bowl is next week, and there’s going to be some kind of ad with Wayne and Garth talking about… an unnamed service that will pick up food from restaurants and deliver it to you. Maybe Robe Lowe and Tia Carrere will be there, maybe Kurt Fuller will stop by, we don’t know. We just know that you don’t necessarily need to support companies with 10 unique points in the “controversies” section of their Wikipedia page and an additional six points in the “criticism” section. Or maybe you do, we don’t care. Do whatever you need to do to get through the day.