Waxahatchee, Bedouine, Hurray For The Riff Raff team for predictably gorgeous cover of Big Star's "Thirteen"

randallcolburn
Randall Colburn
Filed to:Music
Bedouine’s Azniv Korkejian, Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield, and Hurray For The Riff Raff’s Alynda Segarra
Few songs are as covered as Big Star’s “Thirteen,” and few songs produce as many genuinely good covers as Big Star’s “Thirteen.” The early ‘70s track, a melancholic ode to adolescent love and rebellion, has been reimagined by the likes of Elliott Smith, Wilco, Garbage, Beach Slang, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and many more. Today, a trio of folk artists have released their own gorgeous take, one they honed while on tour together a few years back.

Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield, Bedouine’s Azniv Korkejian, and Hurray For The Riff Raff’s Alynda Segarra each sing on the Americana-tinged take on the song, their dusty vocals individually shining as they dovetail in the transition between verses. Hear it below.

As Korkejian explains (via Stereogum):

This all started in 2017 when I opened a three bill tour for co-headliners Waxahatchee and Hurray For The Riff Raff. We threw the idea around of doing a song together but weren’t sure what. I was backstage in Columbia, MO when I realized it was the anniversary of Big Star’s ‘93 reunion show that had also taken place in Columbia. I was fiddling around with the song in my dressing room when Katie and Alynda walked in. Suddenly I remembered there were 3 verses to split up. We played it as an homage that night and every night after. After the tour wrapped up, I think it was Kevin Morby that insisted we track and share it. Down the road, Katie wrote me that she would be in LA so I tracked the guitar and she came by to visit and put down her part. Down the road some more Alynda put down her part from New Orleans and sent it over the ether. Now 3 years later we’re finally getting to share it.”

The cover is available now via Spacebomb. 

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

