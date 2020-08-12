Screenshot : Jimmy Kimmel Live

Whether you follow Sarah Cooper or find her Trump lip-syncs the latest brand of #Resistance cringe, the viral star at least seems self-aware of her primary appeal. “Basically, I’m the reason your grandpa downloaded TikTok,” she cracked while guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday night, an acknowledgement of her popularity among boomers. So popular are Cooper’s lip-syncs that some have posited her as the reason Trump’s got such beef with TikTok (though if Trump had any idea who she was he’d have tweeted about her by now).

Regardless, Cooper’s offered the chance to share a bit more about herself in her opening monologue, making jokes about her Jamaican heritage and her time working at Google. The bit ends, however, with a Q&A session that has her replying to questions with some notable Trump clips, one of which takes direct shots at the show’s namesake.

Watch it below.