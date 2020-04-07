Screenshot : YouTube

Many of us turn to horror in trying times, because there’s something oddly comforting about watching people in belief-beggaring circumstances when all you want is to be able to touch a damn door handle without sanitizing immediately afterwards. And by that metric, the trailer for new survival horror film Outback suggests the movie will more than fit the bill. After setting up the premise of an American couple whose car breaks down in the middle of the remote Australian outback, things quickly go from bad to ungodly awful. (Though, do we really need the words, “Based on a terrifying urban legend”? Isn’t essentially saying, “T his made-up stuff is based on made-up stuff !” a bit redundant?) The woman is stung by a scorpion; the man carries her body for hours and is rewarded with a snake bite for his troubles. They’re alone, injured, and surrounded by animals that would love nothing more than to consume their bodies. To say it seems like a bad situation is an understatement.

Apologies to those who saw the title and were hoping for a gritty documentary about Outback Steakhouse. With a director making his feature-film debut and starring a pair of mostly unknown actors, Outback was originally set to be released June 9, but this trailer just ends with a notice that it will be coming out sometime on digital and DVD. Eh, it still makes Australia look more appealing than the movie Australia did.