Australian director Richard Lowenstein cut his teeth making music videos for INXS, the pop-rock outfit made famous by singer Michael Hutchence, a smoldering, charismatic frontman if there ever was one. Now, Lowenstein is back with Mystify: Michael Hutchence, an intimate exploration that many have lauded as the definitive chronicle of the singer’s life, which ended tragically in 1997.

Filled with never-before-seen footage, including Hutchence’s own home movies, the film chronicles the perils of public life, a desire for authenticity in the maelstrom of stardom, and an artist’s evolution across 20 years.

Watch a trailer for the documentary above ahead of its July 4 premiere.