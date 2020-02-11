Watch The Strokes perform "New York City Cops" as cops try to kick fans offstage at a Bernie rally

Photo : Joe Raedle ( Getty Images )

Just ahead of today’s New Hampshire primary, the Bernie Sanders campaign held a rally featuring a performance by The Strokes. Aside from providing us with a very good poster that sees the back of Sanders’ head and his name turned into a Strokes-indebted, ‘70s-style album cover, the rally also saw the band perform a new song and a bunch of older ones, announce the release date of their upcoming album, The New Abnormal (April 10th), and play a Talking Heads cover. While that would’ve been good enough on its own, they capped off the event with a version of “New York City Cops” that ended with a bunch of New Hampshire cops swarming the stage.

The rally, including the entire Strokes set, is available as an archived YouTube broadcast, but the most relevant, cop-centric part of the night was immediately excerpted in a ton of different tweets, including the one below from @rusteenh.



Advertisement

While performing the set’s closer (which you can see in full here), lead singer Julian Casablancas threw in an extra bit on the first chorus about not just New York City cops, but “all cops in the world” not being “too smart.” Soon after, he invited the entire crowd to come up on stage and the cops in attendance began filling in the sidelines, trying to shut things down. The band continues anyway, Casablancas bumping into one of the police and audibly laughing a little while singing “New York City cops, they ain’t too smart.”

The moment generated a lot of good commentary, including tweets calling it “the exact mathematic inverse of a Trump rally” and jokes suggesting that Sanders opponent Pete Buttigieg played a part in the police presence.



Advertisement

There are also a number of screen captures that do a great job of showing exactly how hilarious the visual of Casablancas singing the refrain right next to a cop looks.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The scene was a good reminder, too, that “New York City” cops has a long history of getting people riled up. Back when The Strokes’ debut LP, Is This It, was set for release in fall, 2001, the American version of the album ended up altered following the September 11th attacks, resulting in the track being replaced with “When It Started.”



Advertisement

While none of it really compares to the events of last night, check out the video for The New Abnormal’s lead single, “At The Door” for more Strokes stuff.



Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com

