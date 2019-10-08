Image: Comedy Central

South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are never happier than when they’re getting in hot water, a trait that separates them from the majority of their Hollywood contemporaries. In the past, they’ve pissed off the likes of Scientology, the Catholic League, and “Micky” songwriter Toni Basil, among many others, and now they’ve gone and pissed off the entire country of China. To be fair, that’s not really hard when you’re dealing with an authoritarian regime that does everything in its power to censor all thought opposing its government.

Last week’s episode, “Band In China,” took direct aim not only at China’s history of suppression, but also the sniveling acquiescence of Disney and the N.B.A., who just can’t turn from that sweet China cash. Parker and Stone folded in jokes about a number of testy issues, from the country’s condemnation of the Dalai Lama to its stance on homosexuality to accusations that it harvests the organs of prisoners. It also made Winnie The Pooh a character, as the beloved bear is banned due to innumerable folks comparing his likeness to that of China’s president, Xi Jinping.

Advertisement

Per CNBC, Beijing has responded by deleting all clips, episodes, and online discussions of the show. The New York Times adds that searches on the country’s popular discussion platforms come up empty, with messages citing “the relevant law and regulation.”

Parker and Stone, pleased as punch, responded cheekily via Twitter. “Like the N.B.A., we welcome the Chinese censors into our homes and into our hearts,” the statement read. “We too love money more than freedom and democracy. Xi doesn’t look just like Winnie the Pooh at all.”

It continues: “Long live the Great Communist Party of China! May this autumn’s sorghum harvest be bountiful! We good now China?”

Advertisement

The answer, we imagine, is no.

Anyways, if you want to watch the offending episode, Comedy Central put it up on its site for free. Watch it here.