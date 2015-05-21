Watch the new title sequence for the just-announced 6th season of Steven Universe

Image : Cartoon Network

After the last season of Steven Universe ended, it seemed like there wasn’t much more for the show to do—Steven saved the world, and was at peace with himself. But Steven Universe: The Movie, which picked up two years later, made it clear that the show was interested in what comes after happily-ever-after. And Steven Universe is going to keep exploring what comes next: At the show’s New York Comic Con panel today, Cartoon Network premiered the title and opening sequence for the show’s upcoming sixth season, Steven Universe: Future. Here’s the official tagline for the season:

After saving the universe, Steven is still at it, tying up every loose end. But as he runs out of other people’s problems to solve, he’ll finally have to face his own.

In this new season and second change to the title sequence, Steven can now drive. There appear to be some newly menacing Gems, including Jasper and someone who looks a bit like a pink version of White Diamond. And, in an acknowledgment of the ensemble show Steven Universe has become, the final shot now features Peridot, Lapis, Greg, Connie, and Bismuth in addition to the original core of Steven, Garnet, Amethyst, and Pearl.

Watch the new opening for Steven Universe: Future below.

