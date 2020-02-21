Please consider this your regular reminder that Modern Family promoted its final season by slapping the Grapes Of Wrath filter on this celebrity still. Photo : ABC ( Getty Images )

We’re still a month-and-a-half out from the two-part finale of ABC’s family sitcom juggernaut Modern Family, a bit of long-in-the-making event television that will presumably wrap up all the series’ most compulsive and addictive plot hooks. (Who did murder the Monsignor back in Season 2 ?) But it’s looking like at least one set of on-set goodbyes have already been said, with Justin Mikita—husband of series star Jesse Tyler Ferguson—posting an Instagram video showing Ferguson, Sofia Vergara, and several other members of the show’s cast and crew apparently saying their farewells today by serenading each other with, you guessed it, Green Day’s “Good Riddance (Time Of Your Life) ”.

And while, yes, it is a little silly to watch a bunch of grown adults sing along to a song mostly closely associated with the weepy last dance at your senior prom, it’s also very sweet. This is a cast and crew that’s been together for 11 years at this point, after all, through thick, thin, and a truly mind-numbing number of holiday episodes. Watching kids who literally grew up on the show’s set rock out to the oldies with their grown-up colleagues is a legitimately emotional experience.

That being said, we can’t help notice the absence of Ed O’Neill from this heartwarming assemblage; we can only assume the veteran actor is more of a Dookie man.

The final episodes of Modern Family will air on April 8.