Watch the GLOW cast reunite to talk voting, their sudden cancellation

Image : Netflix

It’s been 5 days since Netflix announced that it was canceling (or maybe “un-renewing, ” if you want to get technical ) its women’s wrestling dramedy GLOW, a period that’s seen the show’s fans express their unhappiness with the decision in pretty loud numbers online. Five days is also, as it happens, a ridiculously short amount of time to wait before launching a cast reunion for a just-canceled series, but, then, we live in ridiculous times. And so, a streaming event that was meant to be a celebration of the show’s upcoming fourth season (and also a voter registration event for HeadCount’s #GoodToVote initiative, of Jeff Goldblum’s nipple fame) has also become, in star Betty Gilpin’s words, an event that “ feels like we invited you to our wedding and then the groom had sex with a cross-eyed cocktail waitress and now we’re all just drunk at the venue together and we’re like ‘enjoy the quiches because it’s over.’”

Which is to say that 17 members of the GLOW cast—including Gilpin, Alison Brie, Marc Maron, and many other glorious ladies of wrestling—hopped on Zoom today to talk about the show, its legacy, and any possible chance of a filmed revival it might face. (Also, Maron showed off his negative coronavirus test results mid-stream, which feels pretty perfectly on-brand.) Running nearly 90 minutes, it’s a long, full conversation between all the cast members, giving every member of the show’s incredibly deep bench of talent a chance to talk about their favorite memories from the series. Obviously, it’s not as good as having that previously promised fourth season—or even a movie—but if you’ve been hurting from the series’ sudden disappearance, you could certainly do a whole lot worse.