Hot on the heels of the announcement that Martin Scorsese’s anticipated mob drama The Irishman would premiere at this year’s New York Film Festival, the lauded filmmaker has released a trailer for his Netflix joint.

Described as “an epic saga of organized crime in post-war America told through the eyes of World War II veteran Frank Sheeran, a hustler and hitman who worked alongside some of the most notorious figures of the 20th century,” the film pairs Scorsese regulars Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci with Al Pacino, who here plays Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa. Notably, roughly half the film is said to use digital de-aging technology to make its cast look younger. The below clip moves at such a pace that it’s hard to linger too long on any one character, but there does seem to be a subtle digital sheen to De Niro’s skin in that final shot.

The Irishman debuts on Netflix later this year.