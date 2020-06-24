Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Watch the first trailer for J.J. Abrams and Sara Bareilles' Little Voice, a coming-of-age musical drama

Randall Colburn
Filed to:Coming Distractions
Coming DistractionsLittle Voicesara bareillesJJ AbramsApple TV
Screenshot: Apple TV+

J.J. Abrams, he of the mind-bending sci-fi and spy thrillers, is using Apple’s bottomless budget to tell a different kind of story. A coming-of-age story with music, Little Voice is a collaboration between the Bad Robot honcho and the team behind Broadway’s hit adaptation of 2007's Waitress, Sara Bareilles and Jessie Nelson. Today, Apple TV+ dropped its first trailer for the half-hour series.

Bareilles shared the title theme earlier this month, and more original music from the Grammy-winning songwriter is featured in the below trailer. In it, we follow a budding songwriter without a safety net who, despite family stresses and a lack of cash, musters up the strength to sing the songs she’s kept secret for years.

Nelson, who also serves as showrunner, wrote and directed the first episode, which debuts on Apple TV+ on July 10. New episodes will land every Friday f0llowing the premiere.

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

